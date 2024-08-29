Outsunny Outdoor Aluminum 3-shelf Camping Cupboard Kitchen Station

Ready when you are, this camping cooking table from Outsunny is a must for your camping trips, outdoor gatherings, and more. Made from aluminium, the outdoor kitchen unit's frame is lightweight and tough for reliable repeated use. The fabric coat covering the frame is water-resistant and features a door to shield inside. Three shelves on the left are great for organising, the right side area offers storage for larger items. Comes complete with the bag for easy carrying.