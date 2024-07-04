Outsunny Camping Windbreak Portable Wind Blocker, 540cm x 150cm

A must for outdoor breaks, this Outsunny 150 x 540cm windbreak protects you from wind, sun, light rain and flying sand - as well as creating a private area when needed. Covers a generous area, making the camping windbreak great for when you and friends are relaxing outdoors - covers you all. Steel poles so it stands upright and in position, with the fabric creating safe shade. Comes with carry bag, guy ropes and ground stakes.