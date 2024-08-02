Outsunny 16L Car Refrigerator, Portable Camping Fridge Freezer, Khaki

A cool companion, for wherever the road takes you with this Outsunny portable fridge freezer. With a temperature range of -20℃ to 10℃, it's easy to choose the temperature you want: cool or gently freeze! The DC and AC power options allow you to use this in the car, the home or wherever else you need. And even if you encounter uneven surfaces, not to worry: this 12v compressor fridge will still operate on a 45° incline.