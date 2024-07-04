Outsunny 40L Car Refrigerator 12V Portable Freezer w/ Inner LED Light

Keep food, drinks, and snacks ice cold or frozen with this compressor refrigerator from Outsunny, whether you're spending the day at the beach, going camping with friends, or enjoying a nice picnic outside. The 12v fridge for campervan that can be plugged in and taken with you wherever you go to maintain an ice cold down to -20℃. And with a digital temperature display that lets you dial in the electric thermostat on the go, you can use it to match your specific needs quickly and easily.