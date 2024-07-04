Ewbank UV400 Handheld UV Mattress Vacuum Cleaner, Red

The stylish new chemical free, Ewbank Dust mite bed and fabric sanitizer kills dust mite eggs and bacteria, such as E-Coli, streptococcus and MRSA - to aid a healthy night's sleep. Ewbank has a heritage to be proud of, are household favourite and a much-loved brand in the UK that has been providing innovative cleaning solutions for over 130 years. Innovative design, reliability and customer satisfaction are always top priority. We were once best known for our carpet sweepers, now due to our ever expanding modern and diverse cleaning range, Ewbank is a staple for most homes. Use the lavender sleep enhancer fragrance cards leave mattresses smelling fresh. The accessories in the pack convert the UV400 into a effective vacuum for use all around the home, on curtains, fabrics, sofas and even children's toys powerful 400W motor UV-C light removes dust mites - chemical free cleaning three point safety cut out Use separately as a normal vacuum cleaner bed beater will hit mattress at 3, 000 beats per minute releasing dust mites reduces exposure to harmful dust, great for asthma sufferers sleep enhancer fragrance cards give a good night's sleep 1 year from date of purchase against product manufacturing defects.