Marketplace.
image 1 of Melitta Molino Coffee Grinder, 1019-01, Electric Coffee Grinder, Red
image 1 of Melitta Molino Coffee Grinder, 1019-01, Electric Coffee Grinder, Redimage 2 of Melitta Molino Coffee Grinder, 1019-01, Electric Coffee Grinder, Red

Melitta Molino Coffee Grinder, 1019-01, Electric Coffee Grinder, Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Melitta Molino Coffee Grinder, 1019-01, Electric Coffee Grinder, Red
The Molino coffee grinders lets your prepare aromatic, freshly ground coffee with ease. Prepare delicious filter coffee from freshly ground coffee beans to your individual taste, as the grinding level has a variety of settings (from fine to coarse).

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here