PRODEX Evaporative Air Cooler with Air Humidifying & Fan Function

The Prodex PX5706W is a 5 Litre evaporative air cooler, humidifier and air cleaner that does not require venting or installation and is ideal for well ventilated small to medium sized rooms or as personal cooler. The air is pulled through the back of the unit and processed through wet absorptive pads and cooled. The inclusion of the Ice Box, that is placed in the water tank, means that the air being blown back out into the room will be even cooler. The Fan Function is perfect for keeping you cool on those hot and sticky summer days. The Fan function has three speed settings: Low, Medium and High, all of which enables the air in the room to be recirculated and provides a more concentrated air flow.