Ewbank EW3002 MOTION+ Reach Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum

Powerful and practical, the Ewbank MOTION+ Reach Pet upright vacuum cleaner has an extra-large 4-litre dust container, and an extra-long 9 metre power cord, giving it all the capacity and flexibility to help give your home a deep clean. Dust-tracking LED lights on the floor head highlight the cleaning path helping to ensure no spots are missed, while the multi-cyclone technology in the MOTION+ Reach Pet improves the airflow to the product, giving better suction and performance. Ewbank has extended the cleaning range even further with the detachable handle and stretch hose, allowing you to lift away and vacuum high and low with no issue. The adjustable floor head works efficiently to pick up dust and debris on both hard floor and carpet, while the washable sponge filter in the MOTION+ Reach Pet helps to further catch particles and fine hair. The turbo brush attachment is perfectly designed for homes with pets, and can help to lift pet hair out of carpets, rugs and furniture without damaging the fabric.