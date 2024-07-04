Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Red

Combining brushless DC motor with Auto Dust Sensor technology, the AIRSTORM1 is Ewbank's most powerful and efficient cordless vacuum ever. In AUTO mode the AIRSTORM1 uses sensors to detect the amount of dust and debris travelling through the tube and then automatically adjusts the amount of power required. The user can also manually cycle through 5 different power settings, and there is an LED display control panel that provides an alert where there are blockages or required maintenance. Lightweight and manoeuvrable at only 2.6kg, the AIRSTORM1 is easily controlled via a simple squeeze and release power trigger on the handle and comes with accessories that include a telescopic crevice tool, 2-in-1 dusting and upholstery brush and a motorised turbo brush. The HEPA filtration system helps to remove allergens, while the dust-tracking LED lights located on the front of the motorised floor head will ensure no dirt or debris will be missed.