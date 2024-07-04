Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Red
image 1 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Redimage 2 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Redimage 3 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Redimage 4 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Redimage 5 of Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Red

Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Ewbank EW3040 AIRSTORM1 2-in-1 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Red
Combining brushless DC motor with Auto Dust Sensor technology, the AIRSTORM1 is Ewbank's most powerful and efficient cordless vacuum ever. In AUTO mode the AIRSTORM1 uses sensors to detect the amount of dust and debris travelling through the tube and then automatically adjusts the amount of power required. The user can also manually cycle through 5 different power settings, and there is an LED display control panel that provides an alert where there are blockages or required maintenance. Lightweight and manoeuvrable at only 2.6kg, the AIRSTORM1 is easily controlled via a simple squeeze and release power trigger on the handle and comes with accessories that include a telescopic crevice tool, 2-in-1 dusting and upholstery brush and a motorised turbo brush. The HEPA filtration system helps to remove allergens, while the dust-tracking LED lights located on the front of the motorised floor head will ensure no dirt or debris will be missed.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here