Ewbank 525 Manual Floor and Carpet Sweeper, Black

Make light work of your carpet cleaning with the Speedsweep manual carpet sweeper. Super light weight at only 1.1kg, the Speedsweep will effortlessly glide across your carpets, picking up dirt and debris. Forget about cords and charging as this manual cleaner is ready to go as soon as you pick it up, and its compact design means you won’t have any issues finding somewhere to store it once you’re done. Suitable for quick cleans around the house, the 105cm handle makes it easy to manoeuvre, with a 20cm wide cleaning path, while the low-profile body of the product makes it ideal for sweeping under furniture. With ridged rubberised tyres that won’t damage your floors and a deep cleaning nylon bristle brush to help increase pickup, the large spring-loaded dust collection pans on the Speedsweep are easy to empty ready for next time.

