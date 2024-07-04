Ewbank EWVC3210 AIRDASH1 2-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, HEPA Filter, 700 ml Dust Capacity, Red/Black

The AIRDASH1 by Ewbank EWVC3210 is a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum cleaner. It features a HEPA filter for efficient filtration, allowing you to maintain a clean and healthy environment. With a 700 ml dust capacity, you can enjoy longer cleaning sessions without the need for frequent emptying. The LED display, complete with a battery level indicator, provides easy monitoring of the remaining battery life.

Equipped with a floor head that boasts dust tracking lights, the AIRDASH1 ensures thorough cleaning, even in hard-to-reach areas. With 2 speed settings, you have the flexibility to adjust the suction power to suit your cleaning needs. The vacuum offers an impressive 45-minute run time, providing ample time for tackling various cleaning tasks.

Thanks to its rechargeable battery, the AIRDASH1 is always ready for action. It fully charges in just 5 hours, ensuring minimal downtime. The included accessories such as the crevice tool, dusting brush, and cleaning tool further enhance the versatility of this vacuum, allowing you to tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks with ease.

Featuring a stylish design in red and black, the AIRDASH1 combines functionality and convenience, making your cleaning routine a breeze. Experience the power and convenience of this cordless stick vacuum and enjoy a cleaner and more comfortable living space.