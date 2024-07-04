Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Black

The Ewbank STEAMDYNAMO+ is a powerful, multifunctional steam cleaner that has been designed to limit the need for harsh chemicals in your cleaning routine. With its wide range of nozzles and brushes, there are so many uses around the home for the STEAMDYNAMO+ both inside and out. For outside use, the STEAMDYNAMO+ comes complete with a super strong, stainless steel BBQ brush perfect for tackling the BBQ clean without the need for chemicals on your grill. There’s also a handy window cleaning attachment which coupled with the two extension wands for the gun, makes an easy job of those hard to reach windows. The STEAMDYNAMO+ is packed with 2000W of power and weighing in at only 4kg its easily portable around the home. It also comes with a wide range of accessories for cleaning everything from ovens, hobs, sinks, worktops, tiles, shower screens, sealed hard floors, hard to reach places like toilet hinges, to steaming wallpaper for easier removal off the walls, cleaning upholstery and spot cleaning garments; there really are so many uses for the STEAMDYNAMO+. And what’s more, its steam-sanitising kills 99.99% of all common household bacteria at the same time and is chemical free. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without one!