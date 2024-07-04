Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Black
image 1 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Blackimage 2 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Blackimage 3 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Blackimage 4 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Blackimage 5 of Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Black

Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Ewbank SC2000 STEAMDYNAMO+ Cleaner & Sanitiser, 2000W , Black
The Ewbank STEAMDYNAMO+ is a powerful, multifunctional steam cleaner that has been designed to limit the need for harsh chemicals in your cleaning routine. With its wide range of nozzles and brushes, there are so many uses around the home for the STEAMDYNAMO+ both inside and out. For outside use, the STEAMDYNAMO+ comes complete with a super strong, stainless steel BBQ brush perfect for tackling the BBQ clean without the need for chemicals on your grill. There’s also a handy window cleaning attachment which coupled with the two extension wands for the gun, makes an easy job of those hard to reach windows. The STEAMDYNAMO+ is packed with 2000W of power and weighing in at only 4kg its easily portable around the home. It also comes with a wide range of accessories for cleaning everything from ovens, hobs, sinks, worktops, tiles, shower screens, sealed hard floors, hard to reach places like toilet hinges, to steaming wallpaper for easier removal off the walls, cleaning upholstery and spot cleaning garments; there really are so many uses for the STEAMDYNAMO+. And what’s more, its steam-sanitising kills 99.99% of all common household bacteria at the same time and is chemical free. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without one!

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here