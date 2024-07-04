Ewbank EW3001 Motion, Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, Grey

The MOTION upright has comes equipped with a pet turbo brush to help deal with those stubborn pet hairs left on furniture. Air swivel technology helps to greatly improve the manoeuvrability of the MOTION upright making cleaning large spaces a breeze. The powerful 700W motor on the MOTION upright makes it ideal for cleaning both carpets and hard floors. The versatile 3-in-1 crevice tool has a soft brush to help clean hard surfaces, upholstery brush for furniture and crevice tool for corners of rooms. The MOTION upright has a large 3 litre dust container which will allow for a deep clean of the house without having to empty the vacuum. The MOTION upright uses cyclonic filtration to ensure the most efficient suction power and air flow is provided when the vacuum cleaner is in use.