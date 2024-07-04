Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Red

New to the Ewbank Commercial range is the WDV15, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner for use both inside and outside of the home or workspaces such as the office or warehouse. With its 15L debris capacity and 8L of wet capacity, its perfect for tackling big or small messes. The versatile WDV15 can tackle all sorts of jobs; from a quick tidy up vacuum around the lounge to cleaning up after decorating in the bedroom, getting rid of a spill in the kitchen to clearing out the garage, vacuuming the artificial grass in the garden or emptying out the kids paddling pool or the jacuzzi! Outdoor entertaining spaces can be just as tidy as those in the home with the WDV15. Its easily portable too at only 6kg and with integrated on board tool storage and power cord storage the accessories and extra-long 8m power cord keep tidy when not in use.