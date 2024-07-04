Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Red
image 1 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Redimage 2 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Redimage 3 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Redimage 4 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Redimage 5 of Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Red

Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Ewbank WDV15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 15 Litre, Black/Red
New to the Ewbank Commercial range is the WDV15, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner for use both inside and outside of the home or workspaces such as the office or warehouse. With its 15L debris capacity and 8L of wet capacity, its perfect for tackling big or small messes. The versatile WDV15 can tackle all sorts of jobs; from a quick tidy up vacuum around the lounge to cleaning up after decorating in the bedroom, getting rid of a spill in the kitchen to clearing out the garage, vacuuming the artificial grass in the garden or emptying out the kids paddling pool or the jacuzzi! Outdoor entertaining spaces can be just as tidy as those in the home with the WDV15. Its easily portable too at only 6kg and with integrated on board tool storage and power cord storage the accessories and extra-long 8m power cord keep tidy when not in use.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here