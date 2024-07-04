Ewbank EW3115 MOTIONLITE Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight at only 3.8kg, with a neat cylinder design and cord rewinder button for space-saving storage, the MOTIONLITE Cylinder vacuum cleaner from Ewbank is the perfect choice for apartments and compact homes. The metal telescopic extension tube and retractable 5-metre power cable give you the flexibility to clean without having to move power sockets too often, and then simply switch modes on the adjustable floor head to go from carpet to hard floor mid-clean, An inbuilt HEPA filter in the MOTIONLITE Cylinder traps small particles and pet dander, and is washable, saving you money on replacement filters. The smaller size and weight of the MOTIONLITE Cylinder has not compromised on performance thanks to its dual filtration and 700W motor, making it the ideal compact vacuum for your home.