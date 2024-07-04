Ewbank EW3070 HYDROC1 Wet & Dry Carpet Cleaner

Tackle unwanted spills from the kids, dirty footprints from the dog or give your carpets and rugs a regular spring clean with the Ewbank EW3070 HYDROC1 carpet cleaner. With its powerful suction and the on-board, trigger-release 1.6L clean water tank, the HYDROC1 tackles cleaning and spills then transfers the dirty water into the 1.8L dirty water tank to ensure a constant supply of clean water while cleaning. You can also add your chosen carpet cleaning detergent to the clean water tank which, combined with the fixed brush, will give a deeper clean. Once finished, the easy to empty water tank can be cleaned ready for its next use. Lightweight at only 5.7KG and with its 6m power cable, the HYDROC1 is easy to use around the home with a cable tidy for tidy storage.