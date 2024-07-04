COMPACTCLEAN Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, Ewbank EWVC0215B

Introducing the Ewbank EWVC0215B COMPACTCLEAN, your go-to solution for a spotless home! This compact and efficient bagged vacuum cleaner packs a punch with its 1.5-litre capacity, ensuring ample space for all dust and debris, sparing you constant emptying hassles. Say goodbye to constant interruptions—its generous 5-meter cable provides excellent reach without the inconvenience of frequent plug changes, allowing you to glide seamlessly through your cleaning routine. But wait, there's more! Equipped with a HEPA 10 filter, this powerhouse doesn’t just clean your floors; it elevates your indoor air quality, capturing even the tiniest particles for a healthier home environment. No more guesswork with the convenient dustbag full indicator—know exactly when it’s time for a change. Plus, the ergonomic handle adds a touch of comfort to your cleaning sessions, making maintenance a breeze. Experience the ease, efficiency, and cleanliness with the Ewbank EWVC0215B COMPACTCLEAN—because your home deserves the best.