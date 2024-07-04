Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

The MOTION2 Pet Cylinder vacuum cleaner from Ewbank comes with an inbuilt multi-cyclone system for improved airflow, as well as powerful suction to help keep the floors in your home clean and dust-free. The turbo brush attachment is perfectly designed for homes with pets, and can help to lift pet hair out of carpets, rugs and furniture without damaging the fabric. Save time with the large, 3-litre dust container that needs emptying less frequently, and you will easily combat dust with the 3-in-1 crevice tool that leaves even the corners and skirting boards clean. Store the MOTION2 Pet Cylinder easily thanks to its retractable cable and telescopic metal tube, and the H12 washable HEPA filter in the product helps to catch finer particles and hair.