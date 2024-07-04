Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
image 1 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleanerimage 2 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleanerimage 3 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleanerimage 4 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleanerimage 5 of Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Ewbank EW3130 MOTION2 Pet Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
The MOTION2 Pet Cylinder vacuum cleaner from Ewbank comes with an inbuilt multi-cyclone system for improved airflow, as well as powerful suction to help keep the floors in your home clean and dust-free. The turbo brush attachment is perfectly designed for homes with pets, and can help to lift pet hair out of carpets, rugs and furniture without damaging the fabric. Save time with the large, 3-litre dust container that needs emptying less frequently, and you will easily combat dust with the 3-in-1 crevice tool that leaves even the corners and skirting boards clean. Store the MOTION2 Pet Cylinder easily thanks to its retractable cable and telescopic metal tube, and the H12 washable HEPA filter in the product helps to catch finer particles and hair.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here