Ewbank 280 Cascade Manual Carpet Shampooer

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Achieve professional carpet cleaning results without power or batteries with the Ewbank Cascade carpet shampooer and Ewbank concentrated carpet shampoo. The lightweight Cascade is robust yet easy to operate with a telescopic handle and simple trigger release of high foam shampoo onto the polymer roller with twin brush strips to work the active shampoo foam deep into the carpet fibres. The shampoo is designed to lift dirt as the foam dries, ready to be vacuumed away once the carpet is completely dry, to leave clean and fresh smelling carpets.

Achieve professional carpet cleaning results without power or batteries with the Ewbank Cascade carpet shampooer and Ewbank concentrated carpet shampoo. The lightweight Cascade is robust yet easy to operate with a telescopic handle and simple trigger release of high foam shampoo onto the polymer roller with twin brush strips to work the active shampoo foam deep into the carpet fibres. The shampoo is designed to lift dirt as the foam dries, ready to be vacuumed away once the carpet is completely dry, to leave clean and fresh smelling carpets.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.