Ewbank 830UKR Evo3 Manual Carpet Sweeper, Red

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Ewbank Evo 3 manual carpet sweeper is quick, versatile and ready to go anywhere. This Evolution 3 manual sweeper utilizes an updated design for improved pickup and control. Transitioning between hard floor and carpet couldn't be easier with the adjustable height setting. It's also more hygienic thanks to its top side waste emptying control.

The Ewbank Evo 3 manual carpet sweeper is quick, versatile and ready to go anywhere. This Evolution 3 manual sweeper utilizes an updated design for improved pickup and control. Transitioning between hard floor and carpet couldn't be easier with the adjustable height setting. It's also more hygienic thanks to its top side waste emptying control.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.