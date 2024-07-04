Marketplace.
image 1 of Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampoo
image 1 of Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampooimage 2 of Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampooimage 3 of Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampoo

Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampoo

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

Ewbank 250 Carpet Shampooer and 500ml Shampoo
Achieve professional carpet cleaning results with the Ewbank carpet shampooer and Ewbank carpet shampoo. Easy to operate with a telescopic handle and simple trigger release of shampoo deep into the carpet fibres.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here