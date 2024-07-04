Harbour Housewares 2pc Glass Hand & Dish Soap Dispenser Set with Bamboo Tray - 500ml - White/Black

Create the perfect coordinated sink-side cleaning station with this Glass Soap Dispenser Set from Harbour Housewares.

An elegant alternative to plastic and ceramic, these chic container bottles feature an off-beat 'HANDS' and 'DISH' type decoration, and a durable plastic pump with trendy bamboo accents.

The 500ml capacity offers ample room for any lotions and potions of your choosing, while the monochrome colour scheme will prove a perfect, understated addition to any interior style.

This set also includes a Bamboo Tray to complete the look, keep your containers organised and have your kitchen or bathroom basin looking truly spa-velous!