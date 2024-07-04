RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker

Introducing the portable (and some might even say perfect) solution for making a formula feed that's not only quick, convenient and hygienic - but also conforms to NHS guidelines

Our innovative RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker assists in rapidly cooling down a baby's feed in only two minutes*, ensuring you're ready to serve at all times and regardless of location

How to use:

Making a formula feed in rapid time has never been easier.

ill your RapidCool™ with freshly boiled water using the measurement markers located inside the flask, add your formula powder and mix well - being sure to turn the flask upside down for at least 10 seconds to allow the mixture to make contact with the thermostat on the inside of the digital lid.

Stand the flask upright and wait for the digital display to show a green Nuby logo. Time may vary between 2 - 5 minutes, depending on the size of the feed.

Dispense contents into a clean, sterile bottle and test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist before giving to your baby.

No cold-water baths to cool a bottle down, no having to reheat a made-up bottle, no worrying about making a feed correctly and no questioning whether this is all too good to be true. Just a safe feed to NHS guidelines, at any time.

Product consists of

1x <RapidCool™ Flask, 1 x Digital Lid (powered by long-life lithium battery), 1 x Small Milk Powder Formula Dispenser, 1 x Lid Cleaning Brush

Designed for 90ml - 240ml (3oz - 8oz) feed sizes, you have the flexibility to increase feed sizes as your baby grows.