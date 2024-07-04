Marketplace.
image 1 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker
image 1 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Makerimage 2 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Makerimage 3 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Makerimage 4 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Makerimage 5 of RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker

RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nuby UK LLP

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.99

£39.99/each

RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker
Introducing the portable (and some might even say perfect) solution for making a formula feed that's not only quick, convenient and hygienic - but also conforms to NHS guidelinesOur innovative RapidCool™ Portable Baby Bottle Maker assists in rapidly cooling down a baby's feed in only two minutes*, ensuring you're ready to serve at all times and regardless of locationHow to use:Making a formula feed in rapid time has never been easier.ill your RapidCool™ with freshly boiled water using the measurement markers located inside the flask, add your formula powder and mix well - being sure to turn the flask upside down for at least 10 seconds to allow the mixture to make contact with the thermostat on the inside of the digital lid.Stand the flask upright and wait for the digital display to show a green Nuby logo. Time may vary between 2 - 5 minutes, depending on the size of the feed.Dispense contents into a clean, sterile bottle and test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist before giving to your baby.No cold-water baths to cool a bottle down, no having to reheat a made-up bottle, no worrying about making a feed correctly and no questioning whether this is all too good to be true. Just a safe feed to NHS guidelines, at any time.Product consists of1x <RapidCool™ Flask, 1 x Digital Lid (powered by long-life lithium battery), 1 x Small Milk Powder Formula Dispenser, 1 x Lid Cleaning BrushDesigned for 90ml - 240ml (3oz - 8oz) feed sizes, you have the flexibility to increase feed sizes as your baby grows.

View all Baby Bottles & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here