RapidCool™ Formula Feeding Kit

Looking for a fuss-free way of formula feeding whilst on the move? Aren’t we all…Introducing the portable (and some might even say perfect) solution for making your baby’s bottle that’s not only quick, convenient and hygienic – but also conforms to NHS guidelines. The travel friendly RapidCool™ Formula Feeding Kit works rapidly to cool down a baby’s feed, providing you with milk to mouth in only two minutes*, regardless of location or time. Our innovative kit contains two game changing RapidCool™ flasks so you’re never caught short whilst the other is being cleaned, as well as an insulated flask to transport boiled water on-the-go – so no need to beg your local barista for a hot shot anymore. How to use: Making a formula feed in rapid time has never been easier Fill your RapidCool™ with freshly boiled water using the measurement markers located inside the flask, add your formula powder and mix well - being sure to turn the flask upside down for at least 10 seconds to allow the mixture to make contact with the thermostat on the inside of the digital lid. Stand the flask upright and wait for the digital display to show a green Nuby logo. Time may vary between 2 - 5 minutes, depending on the size of the feed. Dispense contents into a clean, sterile bottle and test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist before giving to your baby. Prroduct conistst of: RapidCool™ Flasks. 2 x Digital Lids (powered by long-life lithium battery), 2 x Small Milk Powder Formula Dispenser, 1x Insulated Flask, 1x Standard Lid Designed for 90ml - 240ml (3oz - 8oz) feed sizes, you have the flexibility to increase feed sizes as your baby grows. The formula feeding kit contains two RapidCool™ flasks, so you’ve always got one ready to go while the other is being cleaned.