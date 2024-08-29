LAV Derin Turkish Tea Glasses - 140ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add some transcontinental flair to your home bar or restaurant with this Pack of 6 Derin Turkish Tea Glasses from LAV. Bold and dynamic, the striking angular silhouette of these tumblers immediately captures the imagination of their audience, inspiring visions of research laboratories on the foremost frontiers of scientific discovery, or of spaceships boldly going to a galaxy far, far away. This unique shape provides its practical benefits, too - easy and comfortable to hold, the strong taper of the glass at once both concentrates the flavours and aromas of your hot tea or coffee, and then invites them forward, turning every sip into a true tasting experience. A reinforced base provides security, giving you the confidence to see these vessel last you to infinity and beyond. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Derin collection of Drinking Tumbler Glasses is sure to fill your home with LAV.