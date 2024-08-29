LAV Harman Turkish Tea Glasses - 95ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bring continental style and bohemian chic to any tea party with the Harman collection of Turkish tea cups from artisan glassware specialists LAV. Turkey currently has one of the largest tea markets in the world, with a per capita consumption even higher than Britain's (if you can imagine!). Rather than consuming their tea from a porcelain cup or mug like we do, however, the Turkish people serve their tea in tulip-shaped glasses. This is because Turkish tea is traditionally very strong, with a rich, deep red colour that demands to be on display! The Harman collection, therefore, is perfect for lovers of loose leaf, herbal or fruity teas, as the crystal clear design allows you to enjoy both flavour and colour simultaneously. Twin with our matching saucers, crafted with a central indentation that helps secure your glass in place. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Harman collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.