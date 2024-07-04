Marketplace.
image 1 of Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silver
image 1 of Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silverimage 2 of Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silverimage 3 of Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silver

Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silver
This salt & pepper grinder is manufactured with a glass body with stainless steel grinder function.It has a wide opening for easy filling then you simply twist the top section to grind & the cover will lock in freshness & prevent dust.It is not only for salt & pepper but also for Himalayan salt, spicy peppercorns, cloves, sesame & more.Approx Size: 64 x H185mm Capacity: 180ml/6fl oz

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here