Ashley Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Mill - 180ml - Silver

This salt & pepper grinder is manufactured with a glass body with stainless steel grinder function.

It has a wide opening for easy filling then you simply twist the top section to grind & the cover will lock in freshness & prevent dust.

It is not only for salt & pepper but also for Himalayan salt, spicy peppercorns, cloves, sesame & more.

Approx Size: 64 x H185mm Capacity: 180ml/6fl oz