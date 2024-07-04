Harbour Housewares Industrial Office Desk - White

While having an attractive workspace won't necessarily make work easier, you surely won't mind being stuck at a desk when it's a functional, fashionable one. That's why you need this wood and steel laptop desk to complete the furnishings in your dormitory, bedroom, den or home office. This sleek, modern desk makes at-home workstations more attractive and is perfect for all types of computers. Durable MDF wood desktop Ultra strong steel base with silver powder coated finish White design matches any decorating colour palette Easy to assemble with included Allen key and instructions Desktop is 50cm deep by 80cm wide, ideal for desktop computers and laptops Desk measures 73.5cm in height Perfectly sized to coordinate with Harbour Housewares folding chairs, sold separately Give yourself or your favourite student the perfect place to focus on their work! Order this contemporary computer desk today!