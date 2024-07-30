Harbour Housewares Wooden Folding Desk & Chair Set - Natural/White

This Folding Wooden Computer Table from Harbour Housewares offers an exemplary combination of flexibility and function, making it an ideal solution for smaller spaces or rooms with multiple uses.

The robust worktop provides a surface suitable for all manner of tasks, from computing to writing, arts and crafts to dining. A brown wood-effect finish lends a sleek contemporary aesthetic, while the tubular steel frame ensures your desk will remain standing strong for as long as you need it.

When you're finished using it, simply unclip the legs and fold the top flat for simple, space-saving storage.

This set also includes one of our Harbour Housewares Folding Chairs. Pairing that same lightweight metal framework with a layer of padding on the back and seat, this chair will have you sitting pretty from 9 to 5 and beyond!