Harbour Housewares Deluxe Folding Wooden Desk & Chair Set - White/White

This Folding Wooden Computer Desk from Harbour Housewares offers an exemplary combination of flexibility and function, making it an ideal solution for smaller spaces or rooms with multiple uses.

The robust worktop provides a surface suitable for all manner of tasks, from computing to writing to arts and crafts. The steel framework provides exceptional strength and stability thanks to its innovative three-piece design that maximises support at all four corners.

Combined, these two elements provide a piece of furniture that has been built not just to survive but thrive in even the most demanding environments, from that end-of-quarter sales push to countless last-minute exam revision all-nighters!

Need a little more space? This desk can be folded to a thickness of just over 10cm for convenient, space-saving storage.