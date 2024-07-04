Harbour Housewares Industrial Office Desk & Chair Set - White/White

Our Harbour Housewares Wooden Computer Desk is an ideal home office solution for smaller rooms, with an open, minimalist design and smaller footprint perfectly tailored to places where space is at a premium.

The robust wooden worktop offers ample room for a laptop, sketchbook, workbook or monitor, with a melamine facing that lends a premium contemporary finish. A tubular steel frame provides the optimum balance of lightness and durability; easy to move and reposition, yet sturdy enough to withstand countless late-night cramming sessions! Best of all, the open sides keep as much of the surrounding floor space visible as possible, making smaller rooms feel larger than they are!

This set also includes one of our Harbour Housewares Folding Chairs. Pairing that same lightweight metal framework with a layer of padding on the back and seat, this chair will have you sitting pretty from 9 to 5 and beyond!