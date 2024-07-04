BLACK+DECKER Steam-Mop 1300 W 380mm White FSM13E1-GB

The BLACK + DECKER FSM13E1 Electric steam-mop™ kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs, no chemicals required. Ready to use within 30 seconds, with a 15 minute run time per full tank.

Safe to use on all sealed floors

Swivel steering 180° - manoeuvres around furniture & tight spaces Easy to fill 380ml water tank

Includes an Easy Glide Micro Fibre pad for ultimate pick up performance, lasts over 100 wash cycles