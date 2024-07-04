BLACK + DECKER BHHV520BFP-GB, Hand Vacuum, Grey

Compact cordless dustbuster with powerful 18v lithium ion battery

Double filtration: rigid filter to retain large particles and fabric filter for the thinnest dusts

Detachable turbo brush for pet hair

Battery status indicator on the machine lets you know how much charge is remaining

Integrated battery; simply plug the machine into the mains to recharge using the included adaptor

