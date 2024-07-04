Marketplace.
image 1 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Grey
image 1 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Greyimage 2 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Greyimage 3 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Greyimage 4 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Greyimage 5 of Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Grey

Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£81.99

£81.99/each

Black+Decker BHHV320B-GB, Hand Vacuum, Grey
Easy to use in hard to reach places without an additional accessory to misplace. One Touch Empty 700ml bowl with washable pre-filter and filter. Easy to charge, mount on wall or use on table

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here