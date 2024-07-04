Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12v

Cleaning your car will no longer be a problem thanks to the Black and Decker NVB-12-AV Car Pick Up, perfect for reaching the hardest corners of your vehicle and leaving it unnoticed at any time. Forget about charging all the cleaning messes or paying for a service, this car vacuum cleaner contains 8W of power and 5m of cable to give you the mobility needed to clean your vehicle perfectly. It also contains a dual action filtration that will reduce the cleaning time of the car and a suction capacity of 138mm. The capacity of the 370ml tank is large enough that you don't have to constantly empty, and its ergonomic design makes it the perfect ally to take with you anywhere. It also contains useful accessories such as a clear window or a cigarette lighter adapter, perfect for making cleaning easier and achieving perfect results.