Marketplace.
image 1 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12v
image 1 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12vimage 2 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12vimage 3 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12vimage 4 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12vimage 5 of Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12v

Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12v

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£33.99

£33.99/each

Black & Decker NVB12AV Auto Dustbuster 12v
Cleaning your car will no longer be a problem thanks to the Black and Decker NVB-12-AV Car Pick Up, perfect for reaching the hardest corners of your vehicle and leaving it unnoticed at any time. Forget about charging all the cleaning messes or paying for a service, this car vacuum cleaner contains 8W of power and 5m of cable to give you the mobility needed to clean your vehicle perfectly. It also contains a dual action filtration that will reduce the cleaning time of the car and a suction capacity of 138mm. The capacity of the 370ml tank is large enough that you don't have to constantly empty, and its ergonomic design makes it the perfect ally to take with you anywhere. It also contains useful accessories such as a clear window or a cigarette lighter adapter, perfect for making cleaning easier and achieving perfect results.

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here