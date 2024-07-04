Kenwood Stand Mixer, Titanium Chef Baker, 5L White

Elevate your culinary creations with precision and ease using our state-of-the-art mixer. With the digitally controlled ChefMotor™ and fold function, achieve delectable results even with delicate mixes, ensuring every recipe is a culinary success.

Experience baking convenience like never before with integrated EasyWeigh Scales, effortlessly measuring ingredients for perfect proportions. The spacious 4.6L stainless steel bowl provides ample room for all your baking needs, accommodating large batches with ease.

Say goodbye to tedious cleanup with EasyClean Tools, including the K beater, whisk, and dough tool, designed for easy maintenance and durability. Expand your culinary horizons with over 25 optional attachments, customizing your cooking experience to suit your preferences and needs.

Enjoy precise mixing control with the electronic speed range, featuring pulse and fold functions for gentle stirring and powerful mixing as needed. Plus, the innovative LightLift™ Head simplifies ingredient addition, making your cooking process a breeze. Upgrade your kitchen and unlock endless culinary possibilities with our versatile mixer today.