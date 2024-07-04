Braun 3L PowerBlend 9 Jug Blender, Black

Marketplace.
Introducing our cutting-edge blender featuring TRI-ACTION TECHNOLOGY, designed to blend all types of food effortlessly. With its unique triangular jug, there are no blind spots, ensuring thorough blending as ingredients are returned faster to the mixing area. Take control of your blending experience with ITEXTURE CONTROL, allowing you to choose your desired texture for each program in just three simple steps. With 10 SPEED + PULSE settings, including a Pulse button and 10 manual speed settings, preparing your favorite recipes has never been easier. Powered by a formidable 1600W engine, experience blending at up to 45,000 rpm for high-quality results with less pre-cutting required. Our precision-engineered PRECISIONEDGE BLADE, crafted in Solingen, Germany, ensures quick and efficient pulverization of even the toughest ingredients. Elevate your blending game with our innovative features and expert craftsmanship.

