De'Longhi Cordless Jug Kettle, 1.7L Argento, Pink

Introducing our latest innovation in kitchen convenience! With a generous 1.7-liter capacity, our kettle ensures you have plenty of piping hot water for all your needs, from morning brews to evening teas. Equipped with a removable, washable filter, maintenance is a breeze, guaranteeing every cup is pure and delicious. Say goodbye to cluttered countertops with built-in cord storage, keeping your kitchen tidy and organized. Safety is paramount with boil dry protection, providing peace of mind during hectic mornings. Plus, with twin neon power lines, you'll always know when your kettle is ready to serve. Elevate your daily routine with our efficient, stylish kettle – the perfect blend of functionality and sophistication!

