De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro Bean to Cup Manual Coffee Machine, Silver

Introducing the ultimate companion for coffee aficionados seeking both speed and quality in their brews. Our innovative espresso machine delivers a refreshing cold brew in under 4 minutes, complete with the enticing new Espresso Cool option for those craving a chilly espresso experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art sensor grinding technology, it effortlessly recognizes your desired grind level, ensuring precise consistency in every cup. With eight grinding levels and the capacity to accommodate up to 20g of coffee dose, versatility meets excellence in extraction. The inclusion of single wall filters guarantees a refined brewing process, while the convenience of eight preset recipes—from Espresso to Latte Macchiato—caters to every taste preference. Seamlessly tailor your beverages with the customizable My Function feature, offering endless possibilities for personalization. With no waiting time required, this machine is ready to indulge your coffee cravings instantly. Plus, its integrated SmartTAMPING station streamlines the tamping process, making your coffee-making experience smoother and more enjoyable than ever before. Elevate your coffee routine with unparalleled speed, precision, and convenience—all at your fingertips.