De'Longhi Eletta Explore Bean to Cup Automatic Coffee Machine, Silver

Experience the future of coffee innovation with our revolutionary espresso machine! Seamlessly connect to your device via Wi-Fi connectivity and our intuitive mobile app, giving you unprecedented control over your coffee experience from anywhere. Our automatic T0-GO system effortlessly accommodates mugs up to 16cm, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite beverages on the move. Tailor your coffee routines to perfection, adjusting parameters to suit your exact preferences and unlocking a world of customized flavors. With an impressive selection of 50 one-touch drinks, explore endless possibilities and indulge in new favorites every day. Plus, with our cutting-edge cold extraction technology, enjoy refreshing cold brew in under 5 minutes, perfect for those hot summer days. Embrace convenience, versatility, and innovation in every cup with our espresso machine – the ultimate companion for coffee enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best.