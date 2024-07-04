Duppy Share XO Rum 70cl

Duppy Share

A blend of 5, 8 and 12 year finely aged 100% column still rums from Barbados. Rich, indulgent flavour notes are balanced out with lighter, more chocolatey-sour ones as the younger and older rums react to each other. The Duppy Share is not just a celebration of rum, but also a celebration of the Caribbean. Award-winning rums designed to enjoy over ice or pairs perfectly in any rum cocktails.

Beautiful Blend of Aged Rums Indulgent flavours of butter fudge Designed to be super premium

Pack size: 70ml

Net Contents

70cl ℮