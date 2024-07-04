Marketplace.
Nanshy Clear PVC Makeup Black

Nanshy Clear PVC Makeup Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nanshy Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.95

£16.95/each

Nanshy Clear PVC Makeup Black
A must-have accessory for makeup lovers, this transparent PVC pouch with 100% Vegan (faux) leather edging and a golden brass zip is perfect for storing all your essential makeup items. The sleek clear vinyl design makes it easy to find what you need, whether you're at home or on the go. The dimensions are Width 11" / 29cm, Height 8" / 20cm, with a flat depth. Transparent windows for easy visibility, highly durable and easy to clean, zip-up closure for secure storage, perfect size for carrying full-size makeup products. Easy to clean with a damp cloth, made from cruelty-free vegan materials, carry-on friendly for travel convenience, stylish design with faux leather edging, ideal for organizing your makeup essentials. Please note: Makeup items are not included with the pouch. Remember to keep your pouch away from chemicals, perfumes, and oils to maintain its quality. Enhance your beauty routine with this practical and attractive Nanshy Vegan Clear Pouch Makeup Case.
Transparent windows for easy visibility

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here