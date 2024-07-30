Nanshy Eyeliner Brush White

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Eyeliner Makeup Brush will help you achieve high definition and accurate lines with its precise and thin tapered end. Whether you're using liquid, cream, gel, or powder products, this brush will quickly become your favourite tool.

This Eyeliner Makeup Brush will help you achieve high definition and accurate lines with its precise and thin tapered end. Whether you're using liquid, cream, gel, or powder products, this brush will quickly become your favourite tool.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.