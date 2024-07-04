Nanshy Flat Foundation Brush White

Achieve a flawless high-definition look with Nanshy's cruelty-free Flat Foundation Makeup Brush. The angled cut allows for precise application in hard-to-reach areas around the nose, eyes, and creases. Suitable for use with creams, bases, and primers.

Enhance your makeup routine with Nanshy's cruelty-free Foundation Brush. The high-quality bristles and precision design ensure even and flawless application of your favourite products.