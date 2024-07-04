Marketplace.
image 1 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trio
image 1 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trioimage 2 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trioimage 3 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trioimage 4 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trioimage 5 of Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trio

Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trio

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nanshy Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.95

£16.95/each

Nanshy Makeup Blending Sponges - Trio
Experience the versatility, quality, and excellence of Nanshy’s Ultimate Makeup Blending Sponge Trio. This collection is designed for makeup enthusiasts and professional artists alike, ensuring a flawless finish with every use. Crafted from high-quality, latex-free foam, these sponges provide exceptional application without irritation. Each sponge in the trio offers unique features tailored for various makeup techniques, making them essential tools in achieving a perfect complexion. Elevate your beauty routine with Nanshy's commitment to cruelty-free, ethical manufacturing.
Easy to use and maintain; washable and reusableMade from high-quality, latex-free foam that is non-allergenic and odour-free.Ideal for contouring, baking, tanning, and bronzing.Ensures a streak-free application of foundation, highlighter, bronzer, or body makeup.Delivers a delicate, fresh glow when used moist.

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here