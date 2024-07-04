Nanshy Clear PVC Makeup Pouch Pink

A must-have accessory for makeup lovers, this transparent PVC pouch with 100% Vegan (faux) leather edging and a golden brass zip is perfect for storing all your essential makeup items. The sleek clear vinyl design makes it easy to find what you need, whether you're at home or on the go. The dimensions are Width 11" / 29cm, Height 8" / 20cm, with a flat depth. Available in pink, white, or black with a stylish gold zipper. Transparent windows for easy visibility, highly durable and easy to clean, zip-up closure for secure storage, perfect size for carrying full-size makeup products. Easy to clean with a damp cloth, made from cruelty-free vegan materials, carry-on friendly for travel convenience, stylish design with faux leather edging, ideal for organizing your makeup essentials. Please note: Makeup items are not included with the pouch. Remember to keep your pouch away from chemicals, perfumes, and oils to maintain its quality. Enhance your beauty routine with this practical and attractive Nanshy Vegan Clear Pouch Makeup Case.