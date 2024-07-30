Nanshy Gua Sha - Stainless Steel

Marketplace.
Experience glowing, firmer skin with our Nanshy Stainless Steel Gua Sha. This ancient Chinese massage therapy tool rejuvenates the skin, boosts lymphatic drainage, reduces puffiness and inflammation, and helps sculpt facial muscles. With a thickness of 4mm, this tool is the key to softening fine lines, wrinkles, and brightening skin tone.Specifications and Features:- Stainless steel material is anti-bacterial, durable, eco-friendly, and self-cooling- Use 5 minutes daily on freshly cleansed skin with your favourite serum, oil, or moisturiser- Glide the Gua Sha upward and outward along the contours of the face and neck- Can also be used on the body and scalp for added relaxation and tension relief- Always use light to medium pressure and avoid using on bare skin for best results"This magic tool is the key to glowing, firmer skin."Gua Sha is an ancient Chinese massage therapy tool that has been used for centuries to relieve tension in the muscles of the face and body, boost blood circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and inflammation. The self-cooling nature of stainless steel enhances the experience by naturally providing a cooling effect without the need for refrigeration.Why Choose Stainless Steel Gua Sha?- Anti-bacterial properties prevent bacteria build-up on the tool- Durable material ensures long-lasting use compared to other materials that may easily break- Eco-friendly and 100% recyclable, made with recycled material- Self-cooling feature provides a naturally cool touch for a soothing experienceHow to Use a Gua Sha:1. Prep your skin by cleansing it thoroughly2. Apply your favourite oil or serum for proper slip and nutrient infusion3. Place the tool flat onto your skin and glide it with light to medium pressure4. Use the tool upward and outward along the contours of your face and neck for optimal resultsNanshy's Stainless Steel Gua Sha is the perfect addition to your skincare routine, offering a luxurious and effective way to enhance your natural beauty while promoting ethical and cruelty-free practices.
