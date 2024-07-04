Marketplace.
Nanshy Eye Crease Makeup Brush White

Nanshy Eye Crease Makeup Brush White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nanshy Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£6.95

£6.95/each

Nanshy Eye Crease Makeup Brush White
Enhance your beauty with Nanshy's Eye Makeup Brushes Set, designed to be safe and effective for your delicate eye area. These 100% vegan brushes are cruelty-free and approved by PETA, ensuring ethical manufacturing practices. The soft yet strong bristles make application a breeze, while the antibacterial synthetic material ensures cleanliness. Featuring pearl-coated handles for an elegant touch, these brushes are crafted in the UK, hand-assembled, and extensively tested for durability and performance. Say goodbye to bristle shedding and hello to flawless makeup application with Nanshy.

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here