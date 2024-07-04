Nanshy Eye Crease Makeup Brush White

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Enhance your beauty with Nanshy's Eye Makeup Brushes Set, designed to be safe and effective for your delicate eye area. These 100% vegan brushes are cruelty-free and approved by PETA, ensuring ethical manufacturing practices. The soft yet strong bristles make application a breeze, while the antibacterial synthetic material ensures cleanliness. Featuring pearl-coated handles for an elegant touch, these brushes are crafted in the UK, hand-assembled, and extensively tested for durability and performance. Say goodbye to bristle shedding and hello to flawless makeup application with Nanshy.

