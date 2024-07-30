Marketplace.
image 1 of Nanshy Buffed Base Round Foundation Makeup Brush Black
image 1 of Nanshy Buffed Base Round Foundation Makeup Brush Blackimage 2 of Nanshy Buffed Base Round Foundation Makeup Brush Black

Nanshy Buffed Base Round Foundation Makeup Brush Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nanshy Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.95

£11.95/each

Nanshy Buffed Base Round Foundation Makeup Brush Black
Achieve a professional-level makeup look every day with the Nanshy Buffed Base brush. Designed with ultra-soft, "rose petal soft" synthetic bristles, this brush delivers an airbrushed finish with liquid, cream, or powder foundation.Why You'll Love It:Seamless Blending: The luxuriously soft bristles effortlessly buff and blend foundation for a flawless, streak-free application.Buildable Coverage: Whether you prefer a natural look or full coverage, this brush empowers you to customize your finish.Versatile Application: Designed for use with all types of foundation formulas.Professional Quality: Crafted with high-quality synthetic bristles and a durable copper ferrule, this brush is built to last.Hygienic and Vegan: The antibacterial bristles promote hygiene and are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.Pro Tip: Use circular buffing motions for a natural finish, or stipple the brush onto the skin for a full-coverage look.Experience the Nanshy difference. Achieve a smooth, airbrushed complexion every time with the Buffed Base makeup brush.
Versatile Application: Suitable for liquid, cream, and powder foundation.Airbrush-Like Finish: Creates a smooth, airbrushed finish.Buildable Coverage: Allows for buildable coverage from sheer to full.Streak-Free Application: Buffing action eliminates streaks for a flawless look.Professional Quality: Designed to meet the standards of professional makeup artists.Easy to Use & Clean: Designed for ease of use and cleaning.

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here