Nanshy Contour Makeup Brush Set Makeup Brush

The Nanshy Contour Makeup Brush Set Collection includes 5 soft brushes and a sleek cosmetic pouch. Designed for flawless contouring, this set is loved by makeup artists and is 100% cruelty-free and vegan. The brushes feature labelled handles made from beech wood, providing the softest application for a smooth finish. All brushes are individually packed to maintain shape and quality.